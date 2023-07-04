Preventing Electric Motorcycle Fires: Essential Tips from the Cuban Fire Department

Title: Multiple Electric Motorcycle Fires Claim Lives and Injure Citizens in Cuba

Subtitle: Cuban Fire Department Advocates Safety Measures to Prevent Tragedies

In recent months, a concerning rise in fires related to electric motorcycles has been witnessed in Cuba, with some incidents resulting in fatalities and numerous injuries. With the aim of curbing this alarming trend, the Cuban Fire Department is urging citizens to adhere to essential safety guidelines.

To begin with, it is crucial to allow the motorina battery to cool down adequately before initiating the charging process. Equally important is to prolong the cooling period for at least 30 to 45 minutes after the charging is completed, as recommended by experts. This precautionary measure can significantly reduce the risk of fire.

The usage of homemade or artisanal lithium batteries, which are frequently prone to fire accidents, should be strictly avoided. It is advisable to retain the original safety devices installed by the manufacturer to ensure maximum protection.

In addition, the Fire Department also cautions against making modifications to the electric motorcycle that go against the manufacturer’s instructions. Negligence in adhering to proper charging protocols, including exceeding the designated time stated in the instructions, is likewise discouraged.

One crucial safety measure reiterated by the firefighters is to always monitor the charging process to avoid potential mishaps. Charging electric motorcycles indoors or in unattended rooms is strongly discouraged due to the consistent reports of fires caused by mishandling during the charging process.

Tragically, numerous incidents resulting in material damages and loss of lives have taken place in Cuban households. Most recently, an explosion related to an electric motorcycle charging caused the death of seven individuals, including two children, in a property situated in Central Havana.

The Cuban Fire Department emphasizes that adhering to the prescribed safety measures can prevent fire incidents of this nature. By following these guidelines and exercising caution, citizens can contribute to reducing the risks associated with charging electric motorcycles.

As the Fire Department strives to raise awareness about these safety measures, it is hoped that the Cuban population will reciprocate by prioritizing the precautions stipulated, thereby preventing further loss of life and property in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

