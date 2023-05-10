PROMETEON / Transport Logistic: at the Bavarian fair with SuperTruck and extension Series 02 – Companies

Debut for Prometeon at Transport Logistic, the important fair dedicated to fleets from 9 to 12 May in Munich. The Group will be the protagonist for the first time with a stand, in which it will tell the story of its vast range of products and services. Directly with customers we will discuss the extension of the 02 Series range, Prometeon solutions designed for fleet management and SuperTruck, the dealer network currently engaged in expansion in Europe.

The new 02 Series (in the photo), the first PIRELLI “Prometeon engineered” brand, was launched in spring 2022 and is immediately available throughout Europe, compared to the previous line it improves in all aspects of performance: from mileage to sturdiness, from safety to load capacity, with strong reductions in rolling resistance and consumption, thanks to innovative and sustainable technologies entirely the result of the work of the Prometeon Research and Development centres. After the first size H02 Pro Trailer hit the market in February, the range extension continues and three new products will be seen at Transport Logistic.