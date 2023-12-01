Prophecy of Nostradamus for the year 2024 | Info

Nostradamus’s prophecies given in the book have been re-read and re-interpreted over the centuries, and some believe that Nostradamus’ writings have supposedly eerily accurate predictions.

Michel de Nostradamus, Nostradamus, the famous 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded supposed psychic credited with allegedly predicting the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the attacks of September 11, 2001, had a dark world view.

By publishing his famous book in 1555, Nostradamus gave the world and its future generations a book that it is said to predict wars, pestilence, natural disasters, civil unrest, political assassinations and other such things. We can all agree that 2023 was a difficult year that will soon be behind us, and here’s what Nostradamus has to say about 2024.

The prophecies presented in the book have been re-read and re-interpreted over the centuries, and some believe that Nostradamus’s writings have supposedly eerily accurate predictions. In his predictions for the year 2023, he seems to have allegedly predicted a cost-of-living crisis affecting everyone, writing: “So high will a grain of wheat rise / That man will eat his neighbors”. (The cannibalism part remained metaphorical.)

So what can we expect from the coming year if Nostradamus’ predictions prove to be true? In one quatrain, he writes, “The dry land will dry up even more and there will be great floods,” warning elsewhere of “a very great famine because of the rushing wave.” As the portal Ladbible reports supposedly, the world could face catastrophic events, such as tsunamis.

One section in the book begins with a vision: ‘fights and naval battles’ and says that ‘The red adversary shall turn pale with fear / Frightening the great ocean.’ Some believe that ‘red adversary’ refers to China. Given that China is a global power that boasts the largest navy in the world – 350 ships and submarines to be exact – the conflict is said to be about this great power.

