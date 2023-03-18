A protest was held in Belgrade against the acceptance of the European plan for Kosovo called “Serbia remembers, defends and does not give”, organized by the opposition parliamentary parties “Dveri”, “Zavetnik”, the NADA coalition, which consists of DSS and POKS.

Source: Phonet

Previously, several thousand citizens gathered in front of the Church of St. Sava, from where they went to the building of the Presidency of Serbia, where the office of President Aleksandar Vučić is located, and the protest continued in front of the monument to the Russian Tsar Nicholas II, which is across the street from the Presidency, reports Srna.

The gathered citizens carried the banners “Union of Serbian municipalities is a fraud”, “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia”, “No to capitulation”, “We will not give Kosovo”, “We will not give holy places”.

A magnificent assembly! There were never more people. We do not give our brothers to Kosovo, we do not give holy Serbian land.pic.twitter.com/GxGppSusXz — Che (@realCheGevara)March 17, 2023

As announced, the gathering is also dedicated to the anniversary of the suffering of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, as well as to the celebration of 24 years since the start of the NATO bombing of Serbia, Belgrade media reported.

The protest parties sent a message about not accepting the proposed European plan for Kosovo and Metohija.

The protest is being held before the announced departure of Vučić to Ohrid to continue talks with the Prime Minister of Pristina’s temporary institutions, Aljbin Kurti.