Protesters unfurl a mega flag of Serbia in Zvecan, Kosovo – TV Courier

Protesters unfurl a mega flag of Serbia in Zvecan, Kosovo

by admin
by admin

Protests continue after the clashes that took place in recent days between the Serbian minority and NATO forces

(LaPresse) Tense climate a Zvecan, in Kosovo. Hundreds of protesters protested following the clashes occurred in recent days between NATO forces and the Serbian minority. About 30 servicemen, including 11 Italians were injured. Protesters rolled out a Giant Serbian flag which occupied an entire street of the Kosovar town. Meanwhile the Kfor (the NATO troops present in the country) has increased the level of protection by placing barriers Barbed wire. The soldiers were also joined by 700 agents useful for reinforcing the lines and quelling the protests. (LaPresse)

May 31, 2023 – Updated May 31, 2023, 2:12 pm

