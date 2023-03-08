11
ATHENS – Clashes are going on at the demonstration in downtown Athens, where thousands of people are demanding justice for the 57 victims of the train accident in Tebi, near Larissa. Groups of demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails at police units in front of the Parliament in Syntagma Square. The agents responded with charges and tear gas. Similar demonstrations are also underway at Larissa and in Patras.
