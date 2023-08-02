Provisional Registers of Electors Published: Check Your Voter Registration Status Now!

Title: Registration and Electoral Office Publishes Provisional Registers of Voters for Upcoming Elections

Date: [Date]

The Registration and Electoral Office (REO) has recently released the provisional registers of electors and omissions lists for the upcoming elections, covering geographical constituencies, functional constituencies, and Election Committee subsectors. With approximately 4.32 million voters listed in the provisional register for geographical constituencies alone, the REO aims to ensure accuracy and transparency in the electoral process.

According to the REO, the provisional register of electors for geographical constituencies includes nearly 30,000 newly registered voters and over 650,000 applications for updating the registered voters’ information. However, it should be noted that around 30,000 individuals have been included in the deregistration list due to various reasons, including death and inquiry procedures.

Moving on to functional constituencies, the provisional registers consist of approximately 200,000 electors. Similarly, the Election Committee subsectors contain around 7,600 voters. These figures encompass not only newly registered voters but also individuals who have changed their registered functional constituencies or have been included in the de-registration list after inquiry procedures.

In response to the recently gazetted and enforceable New District Council Amendment Ordinance, the REO has established a total of 44 district council geographical constituencies across Hong Kong’s 18 districts. To determine their respective districts, voters can visit the voter registration website.

The REO is urging all citizens to check their voter registration status and details through the voter registration website, including their assigned geographical constituency within the New District Council. By doing so, voters can ensure that they are correctly registered and can participate in the upcoming elections smoothly.

The publication of provisional registers and omissions lists is a crucial step in the electoral process. It allows voters to verify their information and guarantees the integrity of the elections. By encouraging transparency, the REO aims to provide equal and fair opportunities for all citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

Citizens are advised to regularly check for updates and adhere to the deadlines set by the REO for any necessary adjustments or corrections to their voter registration status. The REO remains committed to facilitating a transparent, accessible, and inclusive electoral system for the benefit of all Hong Kong residents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

