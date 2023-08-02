Home » Care: Support for those in need of care – 80% do not use their relief amount
Business

Care: Support for those in need of care – 80% do not use their relief amount

by admin
Care: Support for those in need of care – 80% do not use their relief amount

The number of people who need help in old age has been increasing for years. There are currently around five million in this country. Because of the baby boomer cohorts of the 1950s and 1960s, the number will continue to increase for many years to come. According to forecasts by the Federal Statistical Office, around 7.65 million people will need permanent help by 2055.

About four out of five people in need of care are cared for at home, mostly by relatives, often supported by a professional service. Only a fifth is housed in a home. However, this proportion increases with age. But no matter whether at home or in a facility: the care is expensive. The long-term care insurance cushions the burden, but only works like a partially comprehensive insurance.

Anyone who is not cared for at home always has a financing gap. According to the Association of Substitute Health Insurance Funds, home residents currently have to bear an average of €2,548 per month in their first year, €348 more than in mid-2022. However, there are ways to cushion this financial burden.

See also  йڷ2022ҵԤ х ĸЧ ͷγ_ƾƵ_֤ȯ֮

You may also like

Usa, Fitch downgrades the strong US economy from...

Collective bargaining dispute: State contracts only for “ordinary”...

Credit or debit card scams: 10 steps to...

Economic crisis – Wirtschaftsweise criticizes cuts in digitization...

Fitch Ratings’ Downgrade of US Sovereign Debt Rating...

Closure down in Europe, Piazza Affari at -1.3%

Trump: The power of small donors – his...

Italo, renewal of the contract with an increase...

USA lose top credit rating: These risks are...

Ferretti Group, orders at 1.4 billion and ever...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy