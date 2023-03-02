Paris Saint Germain managers have had enough of Neymar and have also found him a suitable replacement who would fit perfectly into the Parisians’ 4-3-3 playing system. The 31-year-old Brazilian international is wanted, in turn, by the English Chelsea who would be willing to pay the amount of 60 million euros in exchange for Neymar. (Details here)

PSG want the Georgian sensation in the shirt of the Italians from Napoli, the detached leader of the Serie A, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (picture inside). The 22-year-old player scored 12 goals and 15 assists in 26 matches in his first season with the Neapolitan group.

Manchester City, Newcastle and Real Madrid are the other contenders for Kvaratskhelia’s signature, and the amount requested by Napoli for him is 110 million euros, write the journalists from le10sport.com. According to the mentioned source, bringing in the Georgian international is to the liking of Kylian Mbappe who has requested quality transfers in order to win the Champions League trophy.

Sursa photo: uefa