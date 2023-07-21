Home » PSG kicked out Kylian Mbappe | Sports
Paris Saint-Germain removed its best player and does not take him to training.

Kylian Mbappe, France’s and Europe’s best footballer, will not be playing for Paris Saint-Germain in next Sunday’s friendly in Japan – nor will he be there. According to the famous Italian journalist Fabricio Romano, the club became convinced that Mbappe had already agreed his transfer to Real next summer – and for nothing.

In such a situation, the club gave the footballer an ultimatum – “you have until July 15 to sign a new contract or leave” and they did not receive any response. That is why the latest information from Paris is that Mbappe was left out of the team for the trip to Japan and that he was urgently put “for sale”.

Although in the past few days it was possible to read that PSG is preparing miraculous offers for Mbappe, he apparently does not consider staying at the Parc des Princes, but sees himself only at Real. What will his season look like and is there now a real chance that he won’t play it at all?

Mbappe’s current contract with PSG was due to expire in 2025, but there has been talk of him wanting to leave for weeks. It was even speculated that he informed Leo Messi about this, who in the meantime left PSG and went to Inter Miami, and that the Argentine told him that he would rather see him in Barcelona, ​​but that he still understands that decision.

