Home » Games of the third tournament day at a glance
Sports

Games of the third tournament day at a glance

by admin
Games of the third tournament day at a glance

Four games at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand are scheduled for Saturday. In addition to the defending champions USA and Vietnam, who are already there on Saturday night Central European Time, six other teams are also in action.

From 9:00 a.m. CEST Zambia can be seen against Japan live on ORF1 and in the live stream. Transmission begins at 8:45 a.m.

At 11.30 a.m. CEST follows European champions England against Haiti, also live on ORF1 and in the live stream. Transmission begins at 11:00 a.m.

At the end at 2:00 p.m. CEST, Denmark and China will duel, the broadcast will start live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 1:20 p.m.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Juve and returns to Manchester United

You may also like

PSG is fed up with Mbappé and puts...

Brian Harman leads a pack of underdogs at...

Kylian Mbappé absent from the PSG tour in...

Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Excluded from French...

Hungarian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton unhappy with his...

We replaced the outgoing players with quality, thinks...

Kylian Mbappe left out of Paris St-Germain’s pre-season...

PSG goes on tour of Asia without superstar...

Luca Koleosho: Burnley in advanced talks to sign...

Amerian Harman took the lead in The Open...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy