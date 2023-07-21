Games of the third tournament day at a glance

Four games at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand are scheduled for Saturday. In addition to the defending champions USA and Vietnam, who are already there on Saturday night Central European Time, six other teams are also in action.

From 9:00 a.m. CEST Zambia can be seen against Japan live on ORF1 and in the live stream. Transmission begins at 8:45 a.m.

At 11.30 a.m. CEST follows European champions England against Haiti, also live on ORF1 and in the live stream. Transmission begins at 11:00 a.m.

At the end at 2:00 p.m. CEST, Denmark and China will duel, the broadcast will start live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 1:20 p.m.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

