“Landscape and environmental crisis” — Environment

The 15th edition of the «Emilio Sereni» School of Landscape is underway, scheduled at theAlcide Cervi Institute of Gattatico (Reggio Emilia) from 23 to 27 August 2023, entitled “Landscape and environmental crisis”. The School, a national point of reference for higher studies on the landscape and developed in collaboration with various institutions and the main Italian universities, is dedicated to Emilio Sereni, the greatest scholar of the Italian landscape (of which the Institute preserves the archive, with the «Emilio Sereni» Archive Library).

The School is open to students, PhD students, researchers, teachers, architects, agronomists and, in general, to all those who, for work or passion. are interested in landscape issues. It is possible to attend both face-to-face and online. Registrations are already open on www.istitutocervi.it.

This year’s edition is dedicated to the current theme of relationship between landscape and environmental crisis. Over the five days of the School, the objective will be to investigate the imbalance between man and nature to see how climate change, the energy issue and the loss of biodiversity are reflected in the landscape, imposing new and urgent responsibilities on policies and territorial planning to counter the negative effects of these processes.

Brochure with the complete programme

