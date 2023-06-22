Home » PSG set the price of Kylian Mbappe
PSG set the price of Kylian Mbappe

PSG set the price of Kylian Mbappe

PSG officials have set the selling price for forward Kylian Mbappe. The 24-year-old France international is in open conflict with the Parisian club after Mbappe announced he will not activate the option to extend his contract due next summer.

The sheikhs have determined that the transfer amount they want to obtain in exchange for the striker is 200 million euros, write the journalists of El Chiringuito, a much higher price than what Real Madrid are willing to offer for Mbappe , 120 million.

Real Madrid has another option. “The Whites” can wait until next summer, when Mbappe would sign as a free agent.

