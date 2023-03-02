Home World psv fans apologized to marko dmitrović | Sport
PSV fans apologized after the incident that shocked the public.

Source: Profimedia

The football public across Europe was shocked when a PSV fan ran onto the pitch of the stadium in Eindhoven and attacked the Sevilla goalkeeper from behind and the Serbian national team, Marko Dmitrović, in the round of 16 match of the Europa League.

Fortunately, the hooligan was quickly subdued, the Serbian net keeper passed without major consequencesand a few days after the incident, supporters of the Dutch giant – apologized to the Serb.

PSV fans, namely, arrived in Seville and left a bouquet of flowers for Marko Dmitrović in front of the stadium, with a great message:

“Dear Mr. Dmitrović, I apologize on behalf of all the other PSV supporters. We hope you are well after the incident. We wish you all the best and luck in the Europa League,” the Dutch fans wrote.

Sevilla, let’s just say that, in the end with a total score of 3:2 won the appearance in the round of 16 of the second strongest European competition, and they will have Fenerbahçe as their rival.

