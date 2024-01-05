Punk legend Morfi Grei (La Banda Trapera del Río) dies

Punk legend dies Morfi Graywho was the leader and vocalist of the references The Trapera Gang of the River. She has left us at the age of sixty-four.

Morfi Gray –Miguel Ángel Sánchez– was the vocalist and leader of one of the most praised underground punk bands in our country, La Banda Trapera del Río, a name that has been a reference for several generations and that continues to be praised by punk rock fans in Castilian. Later, Grei would be part of different musical projects, although he was always associated with that first band with which he first revolutionized the Catalan punk scene and later extended its radius of action throughout much of the Spanish territory.

Over the last few years, several members of the group had already died, including the drummer Juan “Raf” Pulido (died 2010) and his guitarist Uncle Modes (died 2004).

The causes of death – which the artist’s own family has made known – have been derived from complications in the liver transplant to which he had undergone. Grei had been having health problems for a few years, something that forced him to cancel some of the dates of La Banda Trapera del Río’s fortieth anniversary tour in 2021.

Their first album, published in 1979, continues to be one of the great works of the genre in its dirtiest, street and urban aspect. The group broke up for the first time in 1982, after six years of career, to return to activity in 1993 with the launch of “Guillotine Glove”, his second full-length. Since then they met on different occasions with different musicians in their formation.

The Banda Trapera del Río were born as a band in Ciudad Satélite, that is, the San Ildefonso neighborhood in Cornellà, and in the eighties they became a time bomb in the punk scene thanks to direct and raw lyrics in which they came to light. all the frustrations and problems of the youth of the populations on the outskirts of the big cities.