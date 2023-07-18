Putin blows up the wheat deal. The USA: “Blackmailing the World”

MOSCOW – Since midnight, the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain to the Black Sea has been “substantially interrupted”. So said the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Russian President Vladimir Putin had already threatened to withdraw three times before agreeing to extend the agreement at each deadline. This time however, as anticipated a month ago by Republiche was serious. The agreement between Russia and Ukraine mediated a year ago by Turkey and the UN provided for a safe corridor for ships and the presence of a Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul, made up of UN, Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian officials, to manage and coordinate the passage, as well as inspect ships returning to Ukraine for any weapons they were carrying.

