Home » Putin blows up the wheat deal. The USA: “Blackmailing the World”
World

Putin blows up the wheat deal. The USA: “Blackmailing the World”

by admin
Putin blows up the wheat deal. The USA: “Blackmailing the World”

MOSCOW – Since midnight, the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain to the Black Sea has been “substantially interrupted”. So said the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Russian President Vladimir Putin had already threatened to withdraw three times before agreeing to extend the agreement at each deadline. This time however, as anticipated a month ago by Republiche was serious. The agreement between Russia and Ukraine mediated a year ago by Turkey and the UN provided for a safe corridor for ships and the presence of a Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul, made up of UN, Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian officials, to manage and coordinate the passage, as well as inspect ships returning to Ukraine for any weapons they were carrying.

See also  The FiM of Vila-seca announces the programming of this edition

You may also like

Udinese transfer market – Walace wants Brazil /...

How Horvat Čagalj from Big Brother looks today...

Bad experiences of Serbs from vacations in Albania...

Big Freedia, review of Central City en Mondo...

Israel has recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara

Australian Sailor Rescued After Three Months Adrift in...

Why the Crimean Bridge has become a military...

Adherence to socialism and no content to subvert...

Putin among the hawks, forced to relieve pressure...

died 15 years old, the same age serious

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy