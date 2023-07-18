Lazio Region: Alessio D’amato passes with Calenda: the rumors about the farewell to the Pd

Clamorously trumped at the Lazio regional elections in February 2023 where he was a candidate for president, Pd Alessio D’Amato leaves the coalition that supported him and embraces the gospel of Action and Carlo Calenda.

The farewell announced a few days ago became official on 17 July during the public presentation of the leader of Action who welcomed the former regional councilor of the Giunta Zingaretti: “We are very happy to welcome Alessio D’Amato, he is a person of whom we have a very high esteem not starting today, he represents the good administration of the center-left, he is the author of the best vaccination campaign in the country “. D’Amato will enter the national secretariat”, and will work “on the reorganization of Action” in the Lazio region”.

Calenda: “More arrivals in the coming months”

“I think there will be a long process of arrivals” is a “process that has started and I think there will be more in the coming months”. This was stated by the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, formalizing the entry of Alessio D’Amato into the party. The “doors” are “open for those who want to return to politics in a pragmatic, reformist and institutional way”, he added. “I was sorry to hear about the transfer campaign,” he also underlined. D’Amato’s entry, he noted, has an “important symbolic value”. Action aims to welcome the cultures “that have made this country great and wrote the first part of the Constitution: the popular universe, the socialist-reformist one, the republican-liberal one”.

D’amato: “No to the Pd subordinate to the 5 Star Movement”

Forgetting having governed for 5 years, Alessio D’Amato thus explains his farewell to the Nazarene: “I raised a question of subordination to the M5S with the Democratic Party. I publicly said that I did not agree with some initiatives undertaken and I acknowledge that there have been no answers or calls. In politics you have to take note of these things, I do it painfully but consciously. That’s why I chose to join Action”.

In the Democratic Party “there are many” who share D’Amato’s thoughts, “from the messages I receive I say that there are many. It is clear that it is not easy but I think – he adds – that in the coming months there will be other choices like mine. It doesn’t mean being in opposition, it means working in the center-left field but strengthening the reformist profile”. “My commitment continues with my political history which I claim and which comes from that party school as Amendola taught. Today we start again, I – says D’Amato – did not go to school in Lugano, as you know, but in Labaro, the historic village of Rome, and I wish to continue doing politics with the same spirit as always”.

Silence from the Pd

And after the “red carpets” of Calenda, silence from the Democratic Party. The well-informed argue that D’Amato’s farewell from the Nazarene party is due to “misunderstandings” about the new regional leaders: from Daniele Leodori to Enzo Foschi and Giulia Tempesta, for the former candidate for the Lazio Region who was said to aim at a leading role in the party, the only solution was farewell.

Subscribe to the newsletter



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

