Protein summer salads: which are the 3 cheeses to prefer that do not undermine physical fitness

Many times it is thought that eating a salad is a light and dietary choice. However, this is not necessarily true because it all depends on what is inside this salad. That’s why you also need to pay attention to cheeses which are added to the dish.

Cheeses with low calories and low in saturated fatty acids compared to other types of cheese such as and Brie or Comté, they are:

mozzarella contains 227 kcal per 100 g feta contains 285 kcal per 100 g ricotta contains 160 kcal per 100 g

Other cheeses such as gruyere or Parmesan are rich in protein but very caloric. It is mistakenly thought that Parmesan is light and therefore it happens to eat pieces of it to satisfy hunger but this “habit”, for those on a diet, is wrong.

The nutritionist Alexandra Murcier he also recommends avoiding adding several different cheeses in the same salad: in fact, mozzarella and ricotta together will not go well in a low-calorie dish. So better just one cheese and balance with oil.

Mozzarella, ricotta and feta they go very well in salads based on legumes or starchy foods. An example could be lentils, lamb’s lettuce or rocket, and balls of mozzarella together with plenty of oil. The real gem for your well-being and your line could be that of mix sweet and savory: So on to watermelon and melon in your salad.

The feta it is perfect with tomatoes, cherries and watermelon, while the ricotta goes well with all fruit. There mozzarellafinally, it goes very well with red fruits but also with watermelon and melon. So, for your big salads to take to the office or under an umbrella, try these combinations and remember to use the less caloric cheesesif you want to stay fit!

