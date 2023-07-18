Japanese People Take Action Against Discharge of Nuclear-Contaminated Water

Japanese People Protest Against Discharge of Nuclear-Contaminated Water

Xinhua News Agency, Tokyo – On July 17th, Japanese citizens took to the streets to protest against the planned discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea. These actions coincided with the Japanese statutory holiday, “Sea Day,” which celebrates the importance of the sea to the country.

In Iwaki City, Fukushima Prefecture, a rally called “Don’t Discharge (Nuclear) Contaminated Water into the Sea—Protect the Ocean and Life” was organized by citizen groups, including the “Don’t pollute the ocean again! Citizens’ Meeting.” Participants, including fishermen and concerned citizens, voiced their opposition to the discharge plan, urging the government to reconsider.

Simultaneously, non-profit organizations such as the Fukushima Prefecture Peace Forum launched the “Future Ocean” project. Their goal is to prevent the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, urging the government and Tokyo Electric Power Company to find alternative solutions to protect the ocean.

The “Future Ocean” project plans to gather signatures, establish a homepage, create short videos, and use other means to spread awareness both in Japan and internationally about the dangers of discharging nuclear-contaminated water into the sea.

Masashi Gu, director of the National Assembly for Prohibiting Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs, stated at a press conference that the project aims to explore strategies such as adding water storage tanks instead of resorting to sea discharge. The organization firmly believes that radioactive materials from the nuclear accident must be adequately sealed and that a clean ocean should be preserved for future generations.

Gu emphasized that even if the discharge plan proceeds, efforts to halt it must continue, as it would take a considerable amount of time to complete the discharge process. The “Future Seas” project remains committed to opposing the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water.

“The responsibility of leaving a clean ocean for the future lies with our generation,” Gu Yazhi stated.

The stance of Japanese fishery groups remains unchanged. Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura visited the National Federation of Fisheries Associations of Japan and held talks with Chairman Masanobu Sakamoto on July 14th. Sakamoto reiterated his opposition to the discharge plan in subsequent media interviews, stating that he cannot support it without reassurance.

Similarly, Nozaki Tetsu, president of the Fukushima Prefecture Federation of Fishery Cooperative Associations, expressed his opposition to the discharge during discussions with Minister Nishimura on July 11th. He emphasized that any discharge would violate the agreement requiring the understanding of all relevant parties.

According to a poll conducted by Japan’s Kyodo News on July 16th, over 80% of respondents stated that the Japanese government’s justification for the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant was insufficient. This reflects the growing concern and skepticism among the Japanese population regarding the proposed plan.

As the opposition and public unrest continue to grow, the Japanese government faces mounting pressure to reconsider their decision and find alternative solutions for the disposal of nuclear-contaminated water, ensuring the protection of the ocean and the livelihoods that depend on it.