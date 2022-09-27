Home World Putin grants Snowden Russian citizenship – BBC News
World

Putin grants Snowden Russian citizenship – BBC News

by admin
Putin grants Snowden Russian citizenship – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/46C4/production/_126861181_7a6883a4-8842-4e21-b004-e5805c4cb88e.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/46C4/production/_126861181_7a6883a4-8842-4e21-b004-e5805c4cb88e.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/46C4/production/_126861181_7a6883a4-8842-4e21-b004-e5805c4cb88e.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/46C4/production/_126861181_7a6883a4-8842-4e21-b004-e5805c4cb88e.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/46C4/production/_126861181_7a6883a4-8842-4e21-b004-e5805c4cb88e.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/46C4/production/_126861181_7a6883a4-8842-4e21-b004-e5805c4cb88e.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/46C4/production/_126861181_7a6883a4-8842-4e21-b004-e5805c4cb88e.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/46C4/production/_126861181_7a6883a4-8842-4e21-b004-e5805c4cb88e.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/46C4/production/_126861181_7a6883a4-8842-4e21-b004-e5805c4cb88e.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/46C4/production/_126861181_7a6883a4-8842-4e21-b004-e5805c4cb88e.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Getty Images

image caption,

Snowden faces espionage charges in the United States that could lead to decades in prison.

Russia has announced the granting of citizenship to former US intelligence employee Edward Snowden. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decree on Monday.

Snowden, 39, has been in exile in Russia since exile in 2013 when he exposed a massive NSA spying program.

Snowden has made no public comments. He faces espionage charges in the United States that could lead to decades in prison.

Snowden is one of 75 foreigners granted Russian citizenship under the decree. The decree was published on the official government website.

You may also like

China, the World Bank cuts growth estimates: 2022...

Patrick Zaki: new hearing for the trial, political...

US-UK-Australia nuclear submarine cooperation accelerates Beijing’s jump behind...

Biden plan to cancel student debts: cost $...

Ukraine latest news. Missiles on Zaporizhzhia, damage to...

Ian approaching Cuba, expected to be a Category...

“Giorgia’s lesson to EU bureaucrats, it’s time for...

A rift between China and Russia?Conscription, referendum, nuclear...

With the Russians fleeing to Georgia “We have...

Ӣ̳𣺱صԱϢ ָƷ˰ʩ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy