According to foreign media reports, the Verizon version of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the United States experienced frequent interruptions and poor signal problems.

An iPhone 14 Pro user said that at home, the mobile phone signal is only 1-2 bars, while the iPhone 13 signal is full, and the iPhone 13 5G network speed is also faster than the iPhone 14 Pro. I hope iOS can update to solve this problem.

Another iPhone 14 Pro Max user said that when the phone switches between 4G and 5G, there will be no signal at all, and it takes a few seconds to recover. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, which also runs iOS 16, did not encounter this situation at all. The user has submitted a related bug to Apple, hoping it will be resolved.

It is reported that the US version of the iPhone 14 series has removed the SIM card slot.

It is worth noting that some users have tried to restore factory settings or upgrade to the latest iOS 16.1 Beta, but the situation remains unresolved.

Some users have speculated that the bug may be related to the system or 5G Modem, but Apple has not yet responded.

source of information