Gender differences in medicine matter: men and women do not react in the same way to treatment and do not always have the same symptoms, even when it comes to mental and brain diseases. At the Wired Next Fest he will talk about it Antonella Santuccione Chadha, the neuroscientist who has long been involved in studying and disseminating the effects that gender differences have in the treatment of mental illnesses, fighting prejudices. In fact, in 2016 you founded thenonprofit organization Women’s Brain Project, of which she is pro bono managing director, and which is responsible for studying how gender affects treatments for treating mental disorders. Santuccione Chadha has also been fighting for years for the establishment in Switzerland of a world center for precision gender medicine.

Santuccione Chadha is a medical director for Altoida inc and has dedicated his career to studying new immunotherapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s. He collaborated with the laboratory of Roger Nitsch and Christoph Hock, at the University of Zurich, to whom we owe the discovery ofaducanumab, the first amyloid treatment for the disease. Always at the forefront of the study of the disease, among his collaborations with various organizations, he can also boast several universities and the Directorate for Health and Food Safety of the European Commission. Furthermore, Santuccione Chadha is vice president of Euresearchand to her we owe several publications including Sex and gender, differences in Alzheimer’s e The headless girlwhich will become one television series.

Sanctuccione Chadha will talk about gender medicine and mental disorders at the 2022 edition of the Wired Next Fest, which will be held at the Fabbrica del Vapor in Milan from 7 to 8 October.

The awards

Inserted in 2018 between 100 Women in business in Svizzera and in 2019 appointed most influential woman of the country from the magazine Women in businessSantuccione Chadha also stood out for its commitment to fight against the pandemic in Italy. For this reason, she received the award in 2020 Medicine Italy. He also received the first prize from the Italian embassy for his commitment to ensuring collaboration between Switzerland and Italy. In the same year she got the World Sustainability Award for its contribution to precision medicine and in 2021 it was included among the Women in innovation from the University of Basel.