Home » Putin Suggests Split within Wagner Mercenary Group, Report Says
World

Putin Suggests Split within Wagner Mercenary Group, Report Says

by admin
Putin Suggests Split within Wagner Mercenary Group, Report Says

Putin Suggests Splitting Mercenary Group Wagner from Leader Prigozhin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested creating a split between high-ranking fighters from the mercenary group Wagner and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to a report from Kommersant newspaper. The meeting took place in late June and was attended by Prigozhin and several dozen Wagner fighters.

During the meeting, Putin reportedly told the group that “nothing would have changed for them” and that they would continue to be led by their true commander, who is known by the call sign Sedoy. Many of the fighters agreed with Putin’s proposal, he said.

However, Prigozhin took a different stance and disagreed with Putin’s suggestion. It is unclear how the meeting progressed beyond that point, but the reports indicate that Putin is attempting to weaken Prigozhin’s influence without undermining the gains made by Wagner fighters involved in Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov later confirmed that the private Wagner group was not a legal entity and that its legal status should be examined further. Peskov did not provide any additional details about the meeting between Putin, Prigozhin, and the Wagner commanders.

The Wagner group has gained notoriety for its involvement in conflicts such as Syria and Ukraine. The group is believed to have close ties to the Russian government, although Putin denied its existence as a legal entity.

With reporting from CNN’s Jonny Hallam and Uliana Pavlova.

See also  Cyberspionage, the Israeli software company Pegasus on the US blacklist

You may also like

Sweden, after the Koran it will now be...

Here is the first photo of Prigozhin after...

Rome, official Kristensen: ‘Proud to join this club’

Norwegian Citizen Expelled from Colombia After Assaulting Airport...

Low Festival shares the schedules of this edition

New funky stage at the Fresh Wave festival...

Diet of Novak Djokovic | Magazine

the report of the afternoon session

Stalker runs over a carabiniere, his colleague shoots...

WHY IS THE KEY IN BIH? Is there...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy