Putin Suggests Split within Wagner Mercenary Group, Report Says

Putin Suggests Splitting Mercenary Group Wagner from Leader Prigozhin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested creating a split between high-ranking fighters from the mercenary group Wagner and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to a report from Kommersant newspaper. The meeting took place in late June and was attended by Prigozhin and several dozen Wagner fighters.

During the meeting, Putin reportedly told the group that “nothing would have changed for them” and that they would continue to be led by their true commander, who is known by the call sign Sedoy. Many of the fighters agreed with Putin’s proposal, he said.

However, Prigozhin took a different stance and disagreed with Putin’s suggestion. It is unclear how the meeting progressed beyond that point, but the reports indicate that Putin is attempting to weaken Prigozhin’s influence without undermining the gains made by Wagner fighters involved in Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov later confirmed that the private Wagner group was not a legal entity and that its legal status should be examined further. Peskov did not provide any additional details about the meeting between Putin, Prigozhin, and the Wagner commanders.

The Wagner group has gained notoriety for its involvement in conflicts such as Syria and Ukraine. The group is believed to have close ties to the Russian government, although Putin denied its existence as a legal entity.

With reporting from CNN’s Jonny Hallam and Uliana Pavlova.

