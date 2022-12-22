Former Russian President and current Deputy Chairman of the Federal Security Council Dmitry Medvedev (Dmitry Medvedev) visited China on December 21 to hold talks with Xi Jinping. Around the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House. This is Zelensky’s first foreign trip since Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

According to comprehensive media sources, Medvedev first handed over Putin’s personal letter to Xi Jinping, but the contents of the letter were not disclosed by various reports. Medvedev also said he and Xi discussed the “unlimited” strategic partnership between the two countries and the issue of Ukraine. But he gave no further details about the Ukraine discussions.

In addition, Medvedev also conveyed Putin’s “friendly greetings” and “good wishes” to Xi Jinping.

China‘s official Xinhua News Agency reported that Xi Jinping expressed the hope that all parties to the Ukrainian conflict “maintain rational restraint, carry out comprehensive dialogue, and resolve common concerns in the security field through political means.”

The website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China stated, “Medvedev said that the crisis in Ukraine has reasons and is very complicated, and Russia is willing to resolve the problems it faces through peaceful talks.”

China has been reluctant to criticize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. This time Xi Jinping and Medvedev mentioned the issue of peace talks. The background is that Russia has fallen into the quagmire of war and cannot extricate itself. On the 21st, Putin said in a video conference with the top Russian military officials that he still regards Ukraine as a “brotherly nation” and that the conflict is “the result of the third country policy” and Russia is not responsible. What happened is a tragedy — our shared tragedy, but it’s not our fault.”

Zelensky held a joint news conference with Biden in Washington. Biden announced at the meeting that the United States will provide more than 374 million U.S. dollars in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, provide Ukrainians with food, medical care, drinking water and other necessities to help them survive the cold winter, and another 1.8 billion U.S. dollars in military assistance, including Patriots missile defense system.

Responsible editor: Zhang Lili

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.