Lu Jia led the National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra’s “Ten Years of Good Music” album set released

On December 21, NCPA Classics, the music label of the National Center for the Performing Arts, officially launched the 10CD album set of “Ten Years of Music”, reviewing the artistic achievements of Lu Jia and the orchestra in the past ten years. The disc set features live recordings of symphonic works that have never been officially released by Lu Jia and the National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra, including Bruckner’s “Sixth Symphony”, Brahms’ “Third Symphony”, Stravinsky Nineteen blockbuster works including “Firebird” and Chen Peixun’s “My Motherland” – all come from the performances in the concert hall of the National Center for the Performing Arts that have been widely praised and discussed by audiences in the past ten years.

In February 2012, Lu Jia debuted as the chief conductor of the NCPA Orchestra for the first time, opening a new era for the development of the NCPA Orchestra. In 2017, he was awarded the Music Director of the National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra, and also served as the Music Director of the National Center for the Performing Arts.

In the past ten years, Lv Jia has conducted more than 150 concerts and over 200 operas, and has created countless shining peak scenes with the orchestra. Led by Lu Jia, the orchestra has toured domestically and overseas many times, and has traveled all over Europe, America and domestic music towns.

The compilation of “Ten Years of Good Music” released this time includes recordings of 19 works carefully selected by Lu Jia, the orchestra and the National Center for the Performing Arts Record Company, all of which are live concert recordings that have not been officially released by the orchestra. Among them, the works of six German and Austrian giants, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, Brahms, and Bruckner, accounted for 4 of the 10 albums, highlighting Lu Jia and the orchestra’s dedication to German and Austrian classics in recent years. Love, confidence and accomplishment can also be seen to some extent as a self-portrait of their tone and style.

Chinese works are also one of the highlights of this commemorative collection. The National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra, which has always been committed to promoting the creation and dissemination of Chinese works, ingeniously selected five Chinese works directed by Lu Jia, and included them as two discs in the compilation. Among them are Xin Huguang’s national classic “Gada Meilin”, which has touched several eras, “Rixin” commissioned by Yu Jingjun on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the orchestra’s establishment in 2020, and Ma Sicong’s “Second Symphony” which is rarely recorded. “Song” and Chen Peixun’s “First Symphony “My Motherland”” will be the highest-quality recordings since the works came out, and will become an important stroke in the history of excavation and promotion of national symphonic classics. Heartstrings.

Looking back on the ten years, Lu Jia was full of emotions. He said, “These ten records not only record the journey that the orchestra and I have traveled in the past ten years, but also reflect the extraordinary journey of the Chinese symphony in the past ten years. I think back to countless grand or small wonderful moments. Chinese culture often says that ‘seeing words is like face’, and I also hope that our music fans can feel our memories, touches and enjoyments of the past ten years through these ten albums. “

Today’s National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra, with its outstanding artistic prestige and operational standards, promotes and leads the development of music life in Beijing and the whole country. According to Ren Xiaolong, the general manager of the orchestra, “On this road, Lu Jia has made an indelible contribution to the orchestra. He is the solid artistic backing of the orchestra, the shining soul, and the cutest and lovable soul in everyone’s hearts. Dear, respectable and reliable director.”