“There is an explosion of cases of flu and Covid – comments the president of the medical order Massimo Vajani -. We must always distinguish the pathologies: people often do not want to swab, but it is the only decisive tool. The most critical Covid patients are treated with Paxlovid, otherwise with Ibuprofen, mucolytics and in addition I always prescribe vitamin C which is an antioxidant. Most patients are symptomatic. They also have bouts of very high fever which continues for 15 days after being negative, along with exhaustion. Almost all the patients I’m seeing have the flu or Covid. On Monday I visited 24 people, not counting those I heard on the phone. Over half had flu symptoms and 5 of these were positive. On Wednesday, out of 22 visits, in addition to the phone calls, at least 3 were positive”. There are numerous cases of sick people arriving in the emergency room. In the whole Asst there are about 97 positive people, some in intensive care. In the wards, as in medicine and oncology, positive patients then emerge during monitoring.