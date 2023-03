MOSCOW – There was a time when former rhythmic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, 39, an Olympic gold medalist and nine world champions, was called the “most flexible woman in Russia”. She today she however she is an “uncrowned queen, the secret concubine of the Russian President Vladimir Putin and alleged mother of his children”. At least so writes the Russian investigative journalism site Proekt who claims to have found new evidence of the relationship that has been rumored for years already.