Qatar case, Panzeri remains in prison: the judges' decision

Qatar case, Panzeri remains in prison: the judges' decision

Former MEP Pier Antonio Panzieri, detained since 9 December as part of the investigation into Qatargate, will still have to remain in prison for at least another two months. He learned it from the Belgian federal prosecutor at the end of the hearing before the council chamber.

Antonio Panzeri “decided today to withdraw his appeal before the prosecution chamber” to obtain his release. Thus the release of the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office on the Qatargate case after the hearing to validate the pre-trial detention in prison for the former MEP. “As part of a large-scale investigation conducted by the federal prosecutor’s office into alleged acts of criminal organisation, corruption and money laundering, PP” or Pier Antonio Panzeri “was due to appear today before the indictment chamber at the Court of appeal from Brussels”, but the accused “did not appear”, reads the press release. “In the interest of the investigation, no further information will be provided at this time,” the statement concludes.

