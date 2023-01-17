Home News Restricted passage in the Arenoso bridge sector
Restricted passage in the Arenoso bridge sector

Department authorities announced that for cargo vehicles, in said sector there is restricted passage.

Due to the heavy rains of the last few hours and the rising of the river, authorities of the department have taken security measures in the sector known as the Arenoso bridge on the Neiva-Rivera road.

The measure consists of restricted passage for cargo vehicles in the sector of Puente Arenoso Km 107 + 800 via Garzón – Neiva, allowing only the transit of light vehicles in a single lane.

For cargo vehicles, the road through El Juncal was enabled: “our uniformed personnel from the Transit and Transportation Section enabled a single lane for light vehicles in this sector,” the authorities stated.

The restoration of the route in said sector will be officially communicated by the authorities.

