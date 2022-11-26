Home World Qatar World Cup, pro-regime Iranian fans insult female fans who talk about the protests
Not only in Iran, the tensions that the country has been experiencing since the death of the 22-year-old on 16 September Mahsa Amini they reached the World Cup in Qatar. First with the national team making their debut against England without singing the national anthem, then with the same players being forced to sing the chant adopted in 1990 in the next game against Wales, and finally with some pro-government fans harassing anti-government fans outside the stage.

