BRUXELLES – He pleads innocent and is ready to speak to the Belgian investigating judge Michel Claise. Andrew Cozzolinothe Pd MEP who ended up at the center of the Qatargate scandal and considered one of the key figures of the organization that was at the service of Morocco and Qatar, has made it known that he is ready to “contribute to ascertaining the truth” believing that he “has no nothing to do” with Panzeri and Giorgi.