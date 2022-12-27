Antonio Panzeri e Niccolò Figà-Talamanca they remain in prison. The Brussels Court of Appeal annulled the first instance decision on the granting of the electronic bracelet for the secretary of the NGO “No Peace Without Justice” Figà-Talamanca (the prosecutor had filed an appeal) and extended the pre-trial detention, while for as regards the former MEP of the Democratic Party and of Articolo Uno Panzeri the hearing was postponed, at his request, to 17 January.

Corruption in the EU parliament, the latest news of the investigation

The hearing, as in the case of Eva Kaili, the former vice president of the European Parliament, was held behind closed doors. The decision was communicated by the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office, which added that “in the interest of the investigation no other information will be released for now, and the press will be informed of any new developments through a press release”.

Francesco GiorgiKaili’s companion, had not instead appealed.