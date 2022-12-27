Home Business Piazza Affari closed the session with a slowdown (-0.09%) after the Christmas break. Ftse Mib below 24,000 points
A roller coaster day in Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib index which, after a positive start to trading, reversed its trend with the opening of Wall Street, falling below parity. In detail, the Ftse Mib index closed the session at 23,855 points with a drop of 0.09%.

Among the best performers on the main list are some stocks in the oil sector which benefited from the rise in oil prices: Saipem closed the session up 2.39%, while Eni +0.52%.

Positive also Azimut Holding (+1.3%) and Cnh Industrial (+1.52%); while at the top of the main price list we find Moncler which closes the session at 49.5 euros with an increase of 3%.

Conversely, a negative performance for Inwit which lost 0.81%, but also for Italgas (-0.84%) and Recordati (-1.25%); while the worst is Erg which records a drop of almost 2.2%.

Finally, the Btp/Bund spread closed the session at 209 basis points, substantially equal.

