An anonymous provincial professional, an accountant with a studio in a tower block on the edge of the industrial area of ​​Opera, in the province of Milan, who now finds herself at the center of Europe’s biggest corruption scandal.

As accountant of Panzeri’s daughter, Silvia, for whom he would have handled tax returns and accounting practices for years, Monica Rossana Bellini in a few days it has become one of the hubs of the Belgian investigation, defined by the Brussels investigators as part of the “laundering operations”, through its study, of the family of the former MEP with whom it shares Bergamo origins.