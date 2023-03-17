Home World Quarrel between Zvezda players Luka Mitrović and Luka Vildoza | Sports
World

Quarrel between Zvezda players Luka Mitrović and Luka Vildoza | Sports

by admin
Quarrel between Zvezda players Luka Mitrović and Luka Vildoza | Sports

A tense moment on the Red Star bench during the match against Barcelona in Spain.

Izvor: Sports Club/Print Screen

It was tense on the bench of Crvena zvezda in the process games against Barcelona, because the cameras “caught” the discussion between Luka Mitrović and Luka Vildoza. The Argentinian complained about something to the Serbian center, he answered him, and coach Duško Ivanović came over, listened to Mitrović and the situation calmed down.

Of course, situations like this are common in sports, but considering Zvezda’s current moment and painful defeats in the last week, as well as drastic falls, it is certain that the tension between the red and whites has increased. In Barcelona, ​​it was also seen in this situation on the bench, even though Zvezda matched the hosts very well in those moments and played an even first half in the Blaugrana. Look at that situation:

While Mitrović in Barcelona was one of the players who “pulled” the red and white, until this discussion on the bench, Vildoza was struggling on the field again and did not indicate that he would get out of the form crisis. Of course, not long after this they played together again and tried to “nail it” with the red and whites.

See also  Taiwan added more than 28,000 local confirmed cases, authorities celebrated 1,000 days of anti-epidemic approval - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Impeachment against Ljubiša Petrović Let’s start Bijeljina |...

Who is Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian children’s commissioner under...

«Soleri handed over the penalty to Vido, a...

“Arrest Putin for the stolen children”: the Court...

One person died near Banatski Brestovac Info

Atalanta – Empoli Serie A 27th round |...

tons of potatoes bury the workers- Corriere TV

3 flights diverted to Catania

New clashes in Paris between protesters against the...

Udinese / The words of the two technicians...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy