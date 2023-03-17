Antony Gautier, technical director of refereeing, about the sound system for referees, at the microphone of Prime Video : “Overall, it has always been quite respectful on Ligue 1 grounds. But what I see is above all a real educational added value for spectators and television viewers, because today, the only player in a match that we don’t hear and understand enough is the referee. And I am convinced that by opening the microphones, we will be able to see a woman and a man behind a function of referee, and to understand how such a decision could be taken according to such a criterion. »