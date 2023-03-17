Sudani Net:

The Acting Minister of the Interior, Director General of the Police Forces, Lieutenant General Anan Hamid Muhammad, and the Acting Wali of Khartoum, Mr. Ahmed Othman Hamza, witnessed today, at the Police House in Barri, the Civil Defense Forces’ celebration of the International Day of Civil Defense, which falls on the sixteenth of March, under the slogan (The Role of Information Technology in Risk Assessment) in the presence of the Director Civil defense and senior police chiefs.

The governor praised the great role played by the civil defense forces to reduce risks with the lack of readable capabilities with the horizontal expansion of the state.

The governor pointed out the importance of using modern technology to raise the efficiency of the police in order to keep pace with the development of crime, especially in Khartoum state, as it is the capital of the country and the largest state in terms of population, other than the unregulated foreign presence, which has become one of the biggest security threats.

He praised the efforts of the police forces in support of the decisions of the State Security Committee to reduce crime and security breaches, which had achieved great success in besieging the so-called long nine and the spread of drug dealers.

The celebration witnessed the inauguration of modern safety and rapid intervention equipment for the Civil Defense Forces, as well as honoring the Governor of Khartoum and a number of police and armed forces leaders, and the force that participated in the rescue operations in Turkey after the earthquake, in appreciation of their efforts, which found the approval of Turkish citizens.

