Home World Queen Elizabeth funeral, “invitation to Buckingham Palace with world leaders revoked from Harry and Meghan”
World

Queen Elizabeth funeral, “invitation to Buckingham Palace with world leaders revoked from Harry and Meghan”

by admin
Queen Elizabeth funeral, “invitation to Buckingham Palace with world leaders revoked from Harry and Meghan”

LONDON – A yellow shakes the vigil for the queen Elizabeth II and the institutional meetings that will take place on the sidelines, in the next few hours, on the eve of the funeral on Monday with 4 billion connected spectators worldwide. Harry and Meghan, in fact, would have seen their invitations revoked to attend the colossal reception to be held tomorrow evening at Buckingham Palacewith king Charles III as landlord and about two hundred leaders and heads of state, by the American president Joe Biden to the French one Emmanuel Macronby the president Sergio Mattarella to the Japanese emperor Naruhito up to the Chinese Vice President Wang and the very likely presence of the Saudi crown prince and de facto leader Mohammed Bin Salman, which is embarrassing everyone in London. Today,

See also  The English presenter who offended the Italians at the beginning of the pandemic: "I'm almost bankrupt, help me"

You may also like

Journalist Mattia Sorbi injured in Ukraine is flying...

Asia Today Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan: New border conflict

The journalist Mattia Sorbi, injured Ukraine, is returning...

Archbishop Gallagher to represent Pope at Queen Elizabeth...

The cumulative number of deaths from the new...

Europride 2022 in Serbia, the latest news today....

King Charles and the death of Queen Elizabeth

Ukraine latest news. Biden to Putin: Don’t use...

Ukrainian resistance widens: Lugansk, the capital of the...

Journey to Sölvesborg, the city without art of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy