LONDON – A yellow shakes the vigil for the queen Elizabeth II and the institutional meetings that will take place on the sidelines, in the next few hours, on the eve of the funeral on Monday with 4 billion connected spectators worldwide. Harry and Meghan, in fact, would have seen their invitations revoked to attend the colossal reception to be held tomorrow evening at Buckingham Palacewith king Charles III as landlord and about two hundred leaders and heads of state, by the American president Joe Biden to the French one Emmanuel Macronby the president Sergio Mattarella to the Japanese emperor Naruhito up to the Chinese Vice President Wang and the very likely presence of the Saudi crown prince and de facto leader Mohammed Bin Salman, which is embarrassing everyone in London. Today,