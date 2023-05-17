Home » Queen of the Universe season 2 premieres in June – MONDO MODA
Paramount+ has just released the trailer for the long-awaited second season of Queen of the Universe, which will again feature a new Brazilian participant – Chloe V, after the consecration of Grag Queen as winner of the first edition. Featuring five-time BAFTA winner Graham Norton, the new season will premiere exclusively on the streaming service on June 3rd.

The reality brings together drag queens/singers from around the world in a dispute for the title of “Queen Of The Universe” and a cash prize of U$ 250,000.
Each episode will showcase the vocal talents of the contestants, who each week must present a new musical performance in front of a live audience and also in front of the “Pop Diva Panel”.

Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Mel B, Graham Norton e Vanessa Williams na segunda temporada de Queen of the Universe @ Joel Palmer/Paramount + ©2023 Viacom International Inc.

This season, global superstar Mel B joins judges Michelle Visage, producer, three-time Emmy winner and judge of RuPaul’s Drag Race; Vanessa Williams, multiple Emmy and Grammy nominee; and Trixie Mattel, the American drag star.
Contestants for the edition will feature AURA ETERNAL (Palermo, Italy), CHLOE V (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), JAZELL ROYALE (Orlando, Florida, USA), LOVE MASISI (Amsterdam, Netherlands), MAXIE (Manila, Philippines), MILITIA SCUNT (San Francisco, California, USA), MISS SISTRATA (Tel Aviv, Israel), TAIGA BRAVA (Cancun, Mexico), TREVOR ASHLEY (Sydney, Australia), VIOLA (Coventry, England, UK).
RuPaul, multiple Emmy® winner and global drag icon, serves as executive producer of the series, along with MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder, the producers of the Emmy Award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise.

