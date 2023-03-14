Home World Rada Manojlović in a mini dress | Fun
World

Rada Manojlović in a mini dress | Fun

by admin
Rada Manojlović in a mini dress | Fun

Singer Rada Manojlović first published a series of pictures of a tight dress from a performance in Mostar

Source: Instagram/muzika_biosamtu

For her performance in a club in Mostar, Rada chose a black, PVC dress, which was so short that it threatened to reveal her underwear at any moment. That didn’t stop the long-legged Rada from dancing while singing, so on several occasions she also made movements that caused the audience to turn on the cameras on their phones.

Check out one of those moments:

“Good job” and “Look at her freaking out”… are just some of the comments on social networks.

See also the clip she posted on Twitter:

See also the house where Rada Manojlović grew up:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  Udinese market – The EFL puts Friulians under observation: the reason

You may also like

The trial of the Russian dissident against the...

Željko Obradović apologized to Filip Petrušev | Sports

US, Biden asks Congress for an 886 billion...

The 11th atmospheric river hits Southern California with...

Tears of the Kingdom, the quality will justify...

Milan i Salernitana odigrali 1:1 | Sport

Lesor hit Petrushev | Sports

Fosbury, the champion who revolutionized the high jump...

The US-ROK joint military exercise will start on...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 14 March...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy