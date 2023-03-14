Singer Rada Manojlović first published a series of pictures of a tight dress from a performance in Mostar

For her performance in a club in Mostar, Rada chose a black, PVC dress, which was so short that it threatened to reveal her underwear at any moment. That didn’t stop the long-legged Rada from dancing while singing, so on several occasions she also made movements that caused the audience to turn on the cameras on their phones.

Check out one of those moments:

“Good job” and “Look at her freaking out”… are just some of the comments on social networks.

See also the clip she posted on Twitter:

See also the house where Rada Manojlović grew up:

