Gundogan alla di Maria

The Juventus Of Max Allegri solve the practice Sampdoria not without heartache. Complicated first half where the blucerchiati sell their skin dearly and scare the people of the Stadium, different second half where the Old lady takes the chair and wins 4-2, getting back in the running, perhaps, for the Europe that counts, also thanks to the defeat of Roma.

Dejan Stankovic at the end of the game he complains against the referee, Allegri still recriminates against penalty points, all while the case Paul Pogba continues to thicken more and more, leaving an aura of mystery on the Turin Mole. The Frenchman’s farewell at this point seems more than a probable hypothesis, Juve in the meantime always works on entry with the philosophy of zero parameters. Ilkay Gundogan always remains a midsummer night’s dream, turkish may not renew with the Manchester City thus becoming a rich dish for the palate of the Juventus management, which could set up a negotiation at the Of Maria.

Nostalgia Antonio Conte

The defeat against the Spice it was the famous straw that broke the camel’s back. At the end of the match, the players and coach were called loudly to the away sector occupied by Nerazzurri fans, but certainly not to receive applause and compliments.

Yet another defeat in the league could cost dearly to Inzaghi who can now and must save a complicated season in the match against Porto. Continue walking on Champions League it would be the only antidote, even if by now the fate of the Nerazurri coach seems to have been sealed. Antonio Conte post a photo on your profile Instagram in the company of his wife, while the two are walking around London, that is enough to rekindle nostalgia and hope. The comments from the Nerazzurri fans are explicit and leave little room for interpretation. The Inter people ask a Conte to return, the supporters of the Milanese club are tired of the latest results and no longer place much faith in Inzaghi. Unless Inter do something sensational in Champions Leaguethe farewell between Inzaghi and the club in the summer seems to be a matter of course.

infinite soap opera

Il Milan who this evening will host the Salernitana wants and must take advantage of the missteps of Inter e Roma, Stefano Pioli he keeps his concentration high and keeps his feet on the ground, even after eliminating Tottemham from the Champions League.

The Rossoneri are working to earn a place in the next Champions League and finish the season in the top four in the league, but not without some thoughts always linked to the renewal or non-renewal of Rafael Leão. The Portuguese striker seems to want to ask for even more, because the offer from Milan stuck at 7 million a year would not fully satisfy the player’s entourage. The infinite soap opera sei, bra therefore destined to continue, at least until the summer when PSG o Chelsea they could definitely come out of the closet by putting up a super offer and putting an end to a situation that has perhaps dragged on too long.