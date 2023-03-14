Home News Women in Quibdó have the second greatest difficulty for employment
News

Women in Quibdó have the second greatest difficulty for employment

by admin
Women in Quibdó have the second greatest difficulty for employment

According to the latest Dane report, while the unemployment rate for men reached 9% in the moving quarter from November 2022 to January 2023, that for women was 14.1%, which means that there is a gender gap of 5.1 percentage points.

And if the breakdown by cities is done, it is evident that Riohacha presents the largest gap, with 10.5 percentage points. It is followed by Quibdó with 9.1 percentage points. And then, Montería, Barranquilla, Cartagena and Valledupar.

In Quibdó, the unemployment rate for men is 24.2 and that for women is 33.3, which gives a gender gap in unemployment of 9.1. In other words, women in Quibdó have the second greatest difficulty in accessing a job in Colombia.

See also  Wedge cut, citizenship income, Transparency decree: these are the first moves of the new government

You may also like

Evergreen Aerospace’s listing broke out of the honeymoon...

Lorenzo summoned the Colombian National Team for friendlies...

Surprised on the bus without a ticket, she...

The position on the Palestinian issue is not...

More than two tons of cocaine seized

The novelties of the new immigration decree

Education in Sudan is examining the possibility of...

Colombia is the country that gets up the...

A spectacular house inspired by traditional Japanese temples...

Gangseo-gu, Korea’s only Gyeomjae Jeongseon Art Museum reopens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy