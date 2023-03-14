According to the latest Dane report, while the unemployment rate for men reached 9% in the moving quarter from November 2022 to January 2023, that for women was 14.1%, which means that there is a gender gap of 5.1 percentage points.

And if the breakdown by cities is done, it is evident that Riohacha presents the largest gap, with 10.5 percentage points. It is followed by Quibdó with 9.1 percentage points. And then, Montería, Barranquilla, Cartagena and Valledupar.

In Quibdó, the unemployment rate for men is 24.2 and that for women is 33.3, which gives a gender gap in unemployment of 9.1. In other words, women in Quibdó have the second greatest difficulty in accessing a job in Colombia.