Rada Manojlović is the most sought-after singer this summer Entertainment

It seems that Rada Manojlović will “conquer” pop music this summer, which is confirmed by the list of her scheduled performances.

Source: ATA Images/Borislav Zdrinja/ZIPA Photo

Summer has begun, and therefore the summer season of performances by our biggest music stars is scheduled. Like every year, they will perform in clubs, both in Serbia and on the coast, as well as abroad, and it seems that Rada Manojlović is the most sought after this summer. After it was revealed that Aca Lukas broke the record for the number of scheduled performances, now information has surfaced that Rada will collect 300,000 euros in a little more than two months.

At the end of June, as well as during July and August, she already has 43 performances scheduled in clubs and at private parties located in different locations in the country, the region, on the coast and abroad. Rada earns an average of 7,000 euros per performance, excluding tipsreports “Courier“, and since she hasn’t released new songs for a long time, it’s obvious that her audience doesn’t mind. It’s known that she fills up every club she appears in and that a good time is guaranteed at her performances, so it’s not surprising that she already has so many scheduled stalls during the summer.

Rada was recently in the center of media attention, because she sang at a wedding in Belgrade, where most of the guests were from Slovenia. She created a great atmosphere, for which she was well rewarded. The wedding guests were very happy then, they danced non-stop around Rada, and they broke glasses with songs. This time the guests were open-handed, so the entire podium around Manojlovićeva was sprinkled with tips. They threw over 200,000 dinars at Rada, all in 1,000 dinar bills.

At one point, the maids came and cleaned up because of the broken glasses, and then the cheerful guests took a dustpan and collected Rada’s tip with a broom, then threw it at the singer again. Manojlović had no problem pushing bills onto the dustbin with her foot, and then waved the coins around the hall while singing to the crowd, and all this ended up on social networks.

00:42 Rada Manojlović made a mess at the wedding Source: Private archive

Source: Private archive

At the beginning of the year, the singer ended her collaboration with her longtime manager and now her sister Maja is doing that job. She fired the whole team, and then revealed that she was very depressed after everything she found out, and that in 15 years of cooperation there were many ugly things. As the media reported, the Manojlovic sisters invested as much as 55,000 euros in a business in the Belgrade neighborhood of Dušanovac.



See description

SHE IS THE MOST DEMANDED SERBIAN SINGER THIS SUMMER! In just over 2 months, they will collect €300,000 – And without tips!

Hide description

Source: Instagram/_marija_manojlovic_/screenshotNo. image: 8 1 / 8 Source: Instagram/_marija_manojlovic_/screenshotNo. image: 8 2 / 8 Source: Instagram/_marija_manojlovic_/screenshotNo. image: 8 3 / 8 AD Source: Instagram/marija_manojlovic_/screenshotNo. image: 8 4 / 8 Source: Instagram/marija_manojlovic_/screenshotNo. image: 8 5 / 8 Source: Instagram/marija_manojlovic_/screenshotNo. image: 8 6 / 8 AD Source: Instagram/marija_manojlovic_/screenshotNo. image: 8 7 / 8 Source: Instagram/marija_manojlovic_/screenshotNo. picture: 8 8 / 8

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

