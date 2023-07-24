Radical British Preacher Anjem Choudary Appears in Court on Terrorism Charges

Title: Radical British Preacher Anjem Choudary Faces Terrorism Charges in London Court

Subtitle: Choudary and Canadian accomplice accused of leading terrorist organization

London, United Kingdom – Anjem Choudary, a radical British preacher, appeared in court on Monday to face charges that he heads a terrorist organization. The 56-year-old was charged with three counts under the Anti-Terror Law for allegedly leading a terrorist organization, belonging to an illegal organization, and speaking at meetings calling for support for the organization between June 2022 and July of this year.

The charges are related to the al-Muhajiroun group, which was banned by the British government in 2010. Prosecution states that the group has been operating under various names and identities, most recently as the Society of Islamic Thinkers. Choudary is accused of giving lectures before this organization.

Choudary was arrested at his residence in London on July 17. Alongside him, Canadian national Khaled Hussein, 28, was also charged with belonging to an illegal organization. Hussein was detained at Heathrow Airport on the same day after arriving on a flight. The prosecution alleges that Hussein collaborated with Choudary to provide a platform for disseminating the group’s extremist views.

During their separate hearings at Westminster court, both Choudary and Hussein refrained from entering pleas of guilty or not guilty. The court ruled that they would remain detained at the Central Criminal Court until their next hearing, which is scheduled for August 4.

Nick Price, a representative of the prosecution’s counter-terrorism unit, emphasized the importance of a fair trial for both defendants. “The criminal proceedings against Mr Choudary and Mr Hussein are now ongoing, and both are entitled to a fair trial,” Price stated.

The trial has drawn significant attention due to the high-profile nature of Choudary’s extremist views and his alleged role in spreading terrorism-related ideologies. The court proceedings will continue to shed light on the operations and activities of the al-Muhajiroun group and its various iterations.

The trial’s outcome will likely have far-reaching implications for the counter-terrorism efforts in the United Kingdom and the global fight against extremism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

