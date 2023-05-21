radioactive cloud to Europe! Updates

Fear, alarm and apprehension in Europe

Fear, alarm and apprehension in Europe. An ammunition depot atImpoverished uranium sent from the West it was destroyed in a Russian bombing raid and as a result a “radioactive cloud” moving towards Europe. This was stated by the head of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, quoted by the RIA Novosti agency. According to Patrushev, an increase in radioactive levels has already been detected in Poland.

But, in response, “We have not received any radioactive emergency notifications”he writes the Polish Atomic Agency on his site, explaining that he is “in constant contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Nuclear Regulatory Authority of Ukraine (Snriu)” and to have access “to the International Radiation Emergency Early Notification System (USIE)”. After “false information

on the danger of radiation in Poland”, the agency explains that “The situation in the country is normal”: the peaks “observed in recent days in Poland, but also in the rest of Europe, are not unusual” Well yes

“they check regularly” with the rains.

The head of the Security Council, as reported by the Corriere della Sera, he had not specified where the bombing would take placebut it is a fact that in recent days images of a Russian attack that took place on May 13 in the region of Khmelnitskywest of Kiev, which resulted in a giant black cloud

shaped like a mushroom cloud. Hypotheses that depleted uranium munitions could have exploded had also been discussed in various Russian media.

In recent days, according to information provided by the Ministry of Defense of Russia, Russian bombings have multiplied in Ukraine

on arms depots from NATO countries with the aim of blocking the announced counter-offensive in Kiev.