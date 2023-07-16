Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on his victory at Wimbledon against Djokovic | Sport

Here’s what Rafael Nadal announced as soon as Alcaraz won!

“Carlos, congratulations. Today you gave us great joy and surely the pioneer of our Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, was also cheering, wherever he is. I send you a big hug and enjoy the moment, champion!” Nadal wrote on social networks .

In his congratulatory message, Rafa also mentioned the legendary Spanish tennis player Manolo Santana (1938-2021), who won Wimbledon in 1966 and was a national hero of his country. Like him, Nadal also lifted the trophy at the All-England Club twice, in 2008 and 2010.

While Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his second Grand Slam trophy, Rafa is on a break “indefinitely”, because he announced during the spring that he will not train until the pain is gone. And when and if that happens, he will try to return to the field and play the next season, which will be his farewell. This season, he performed only during the winter and after the Australian Open, he failed to overcome the injury that is causing him enormous problems.



