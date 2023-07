Maximilian Schmidbauer and Raphael Kokas won the U23 title in Madison on the final day of the Junior European Cycling Championships in Anadia. Tim Wafler with silver and Leila Gschwentner and Schmidbauer with bronze had previously won medals on the Portuguese track.

Together with Eva Herzog and Katrin Embacher taking bronze in the mountain bike category, the young Austrians achieved the most successful European Championships in history.

