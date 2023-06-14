Rama angry with Kurti, canceled tomorrow’s meeting | Info

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced today that there will not be a “joint meeting of the governments of Albania and Kosovo” that was scheduled for tomorrow in Djakovica.

Izvor: YouTube/Printscreen/AtlanticCouncil

As the reason for this, he stated that “Kosovo Prime Minister” Albin Kurti “did not accept the narrow format of the meeting of the Prime Minister, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Defense”.

“This is an extraordinary communication related to tomorrow’s meeting of the two governments in Djakovica. I informed Prime Minister Kurti that in the conditions of the deterioration of Kosovo’s relations with the entire Euro-Atlantic community, this meeting cannot be held under the stipulated conditions. I spoke in the afternoon with the head of European diplomacy, Josep Boreljo, I asked Aljbin to meet tomorrow in Đakovica, in a narrower format, i.e. with the ministers of foreign affairs and defense.”Rama said.

He added that unfortunately no agreement was reached with Prime Minister Kurti on changing the format.

“But that (holding a joint session) is not possible because it is not the moment to create a false image of what is actually happening in the reality of Kosovo today.” Rama added.

(Politics)