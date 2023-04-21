Home » Ramadan, prayers for the end of the fast in Mecca – Corriere TV
Ramadan, prayers for the end of the fast in Mecca – Corriere TV

Ramadan, prayers for the end of the fast in Mecca – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A large part of the Muslim world celebrates the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and the beginning of the Eid al-Fitr holiday. In the images the prayers of the faithful in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The start of the holiday is traditionally based on the sighting of the new moon, which varies according to the geographical location. Some countries rely on astronomical calculations rather than physical sightings to determine the start of Eid al-Fitr. The UAE and Qatar followed Saudi Arabia in announcing that the holiday began for them on Friday, while their Gulf neighbor Oman said the moon had not been sighted and that the holiday would started on Saturday. (LaPresse)

April 21, 2023 – Updated April 21, 2023, 12:01 am

