Rancid return with single “Tomorrow Never Comes”

“Tomorrow Never Comes” is yet another sign that Rancid never intends to give up their speed and high-grade punk rock outbursts. It’s barely two minutes and thirty seconds of punk in which Tim Armstrong (voice and guitar), Lars Frederiksen (voice and guitar) and Matt Freeman (bass and voice) alternate in the voices, giving the song a different personality from some of their previous songs thanks to that alternation.

This is the first song that the group has released since “Trouble Maker”his previous work from 2017. The album will appear on June 2nd through Epitaph Recordsthe record company Brett Gurewitz (Bad Religion). In fact, the production of the album is the work of Mr. Brett himself, who has been able to understand the quartet since its inception.

En total, “Tomorrow Never Comes” –el décimo álbum en su carrera– incluirá un total de dieciséis canciones, que son las siguientes: “Tomorrow Never Comes”, “Mud, Blood & Gold”, “Devil In Disguise”, “New American”, “The Bloody & Violent History”, “Don’t Make Me Do It”, “It’s A Road To Righteousness”, “Live Forever”, “Drop Dead Inn”, “Prisoners Song”, “Magnificent Rogue”, “One Way Ticket”, “Hellbound Train”, “Eddie The Butcher”, Hear Us Out” y “When The Smoke Clears.

You will be able to listen to these songs live in the next edition of Last Rock Festivalin which Rancid will act as headliners on June, 15 along with many other rock bands in its broadest sense: El Drogas, Monster Magnet, Os Mutantes, Lydia Lunch Retrovirus, Steve Earle, Liher, The Kaisers, Mimi & The Miseries, Nestter Donuts and Turista Bang Bang.